Currys (LON:CURY) PT Lowered to GBX 90 at Barclays

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 78.65 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Currys has a 12 month low of GBX 76.68 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £917.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($213,462.59).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

