Curtis A. Morgan Sells 221,749 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,116. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

