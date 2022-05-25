Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post $379.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $387.54 million. Custom Truck One Source reported sales of $375.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTOS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTOS stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

