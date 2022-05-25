CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 30th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CVHL stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. CV has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
CV Company Profile (Get Rating)
