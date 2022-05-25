CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

CVSI stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 570,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,821. The company has a market cap of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.17. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 206.32%. As a group, analysts expect that CV Sciences will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products.

