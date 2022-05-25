CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 66,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of CVSGF remained flat at $$22.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. CVS Group has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

