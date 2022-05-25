CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) will announce $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

