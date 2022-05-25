CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Shares of CYBR traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. 11,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,462. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $64,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,810,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

