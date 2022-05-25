CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.72.

CYBR stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.24. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 356.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

