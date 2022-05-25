Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) COO Purchases $10,150.00 in Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) COO Vincent Capponi purchased 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $10,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 438,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTSO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 151,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,913. The company has a market cap of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Cytosorbents Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.