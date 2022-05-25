Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) COO Purchases $10,150.00 in Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) COO Vincent Capponi purchased 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $10,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 438,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CTSO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 151,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,913. The company has a market cap of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $9.80.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
