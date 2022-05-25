D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 443.35%. The company had revenue of $254.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.