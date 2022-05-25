DA Davidson Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 101,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.