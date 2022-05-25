DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.52 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $437.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.32. The company has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.