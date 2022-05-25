Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DJCO traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average of $321.36. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $242.00 and a twelve month high of $415.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 127.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

