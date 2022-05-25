Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 33,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,027. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
