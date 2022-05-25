Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. 33,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,027. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.