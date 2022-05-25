Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAKT stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.67 million, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

