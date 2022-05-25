Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Dalrada stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 42,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 7.78.
Dalrada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dalrada (DFCO)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.