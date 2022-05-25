Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 841.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 42,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Dalrada has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 7.78.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

