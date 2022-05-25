Daniel Paul Franzetti Sells 9,486 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

