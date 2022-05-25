Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Lowered to GBX 320

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DARK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($5.95) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Darktrace stock opened at GBX 341.01 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($12.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 416.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.71.
Darktrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
