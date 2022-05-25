Darktrace (LON:DARK) PT Lowered to GBX 320

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DARK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($5.95) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 341.01 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($12.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 416.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.71.

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 29,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,401.52 ($125,080.56). Also, insider Gordon M. Hurst bought 55,000 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($255,379.39). Insiders sold a total of 2,575,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,750,000 in the last quarter.

Darktrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.