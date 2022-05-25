Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 320 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.00.
OTC DRKTF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775. Darktrace has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darktrace (DRKTF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.