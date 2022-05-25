Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Director Charles L. Adair Purchases 500 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. 1,553,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 234,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.