Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 88.3% in May

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAIO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Data I/O by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 23,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.85. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

About Data I/O (Get Rating)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.