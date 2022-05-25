Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $440.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.49 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $265.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

