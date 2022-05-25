David L. Willis Sells 35,000 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) CFO David L. Willis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $258,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EWCZ stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 459,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,464. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 515,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWCZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.