David P. Berg Sells 200,000 Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

European Wax Center stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 459,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.33. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $537,237,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,288,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 615,333 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,356,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 473.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500,325 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.