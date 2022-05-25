Dawn Phillipson Buys 10,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ARHS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 344,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,939. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.