Dawn Phillipson Buys 10,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARHS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 344,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,939. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

