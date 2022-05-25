DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Equities analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to post $4.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. DermTech posted sales of $3.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $24.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.07 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $54.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

DMTK stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. DermTech has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in DermTech by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 818,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DermTech by 4,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in DermTech in the third quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DermTech by 2,384.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,167 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

