Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €74.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,094. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

