Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $234.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dollar General to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Dollar General stock opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.62.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

