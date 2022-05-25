Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $525.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

NASDAQ COST opened at $437.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,239,588 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 200,730 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,005,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

