Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $46.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

