Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €76.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($80.85) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.20 ($83.19).

FRA:ZAL traded down €3.29 ($3.50) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.43 ($34.50). 1,711,467 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.49. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($53.04).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

