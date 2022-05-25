Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 628.8% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock remained flat at $$9.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (Get Rating)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.