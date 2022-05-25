Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.50 ($25.00) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.17) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.07 ($25.61).

Shares of DTE traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.60 ($19.79). The company had a trading volume of 8,619,779 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.73. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

