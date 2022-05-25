Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NYSE:DVN opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

