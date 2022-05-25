DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $74,082.50 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $6.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.60. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.57 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $538.00 to $486.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

