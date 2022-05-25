DexCom Stock to Split on Friday, June 10th (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of DXCM opened at $288.13 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $282.93 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.51 and a 200-day moving average of $471.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,759 shares of company stock worth $1,685,106. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in DexCom by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

