DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the highest is $60.30 million. DHT reported sales of $45.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $244.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $278.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.09 million, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $334.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. DHT’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

