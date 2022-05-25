Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.
NYSE DSX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 166,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
