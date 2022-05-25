Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

NYSE DSX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $539.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 166,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

