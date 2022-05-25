DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $$115.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $238.29.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

