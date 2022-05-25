DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-11.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$11.70 EPS.

NYSE:DKS traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 634,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.