DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-11.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$11.70 EPS.
NYSE:DKS traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 634,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
