DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-11.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$11.70 EPS.

DKS traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $69.65 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

