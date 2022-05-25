DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

DKS traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 979,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $14,713,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

