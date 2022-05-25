DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.59.
DKS traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 979,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $69.65 and a 12-month high of $147.39.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $14,713,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
