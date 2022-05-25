DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-11.70 EPS.

NYSE:DKS opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $69.65 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global cut DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.82.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $2,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

