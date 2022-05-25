DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$11.70 EPS.

NYSE DKS opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $69.65 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.82.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $261,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.