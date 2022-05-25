Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 1,260.8% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,057,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Digipath stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,172. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
