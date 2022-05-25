Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Dimeco stock remained flat at $$46.50 on Wednesday. Dimeco has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

