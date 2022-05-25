DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 92.6% in May

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the April 30th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DNB Markets decreased their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.90.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 97,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.01%.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.