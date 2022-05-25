DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
DNP stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
