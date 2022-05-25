Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

